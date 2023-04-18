Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Public Library will host a presentation later this month on the rights and responsibility of landlords and tenants.
The “Landlord and Tenants: Rights and Responsibilities” presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. April 26 at the library, 225 W. Main St.
Representatives from the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection will be present to explain what landlords and tenants should know to ensure a legal and successful renting experience.
The event is free, and registration is not required. More information can be found online at plattevillepubliclibrary.org/calendar or by calling the library at 608-348-7441, ext. 4.
