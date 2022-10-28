A Dubuque-headquartered manufacturer recently reached a $9.8 million settlement with federal authorities related to groundwater contamination near the site of one of its former plants in Indiana.
Flexsteel Industries announced the cash settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, though the company continues to dispute that it caused the contamination at the Lane Street Groundwater Contamination Superfund Site in Elkhart, Ind.
"Flexsteel’s involvement in the matter relates to its 1997 acquisition of assets of Dygert Seating, Inc. to support the company’s former recreational vehicle seating division which operated in Elkhart," states a press release from Flexsteel. "A number of years after Flexsteel closed the operation, groundwater contamination was discovered in the neighborhood to the south of the industrial park in which Flexsteel briefly operated. The EPA began pursuing Flexsteel for cleanup of the contamination in 2016.
"Flexsteel’s independent environmental investigation determined that the source of the contamination was located at another property where Flexsteel did not operate, supporting Flexsteel’s position that it did not cause or contribute to the contamination. Despite that fact, Flexsteel determined that entering into this agreement, and foreclosing on the liabilities associated with the EPA’s claims, is in the best interest of the company."
The contamination sparked a series of lawsuits involving Flexsteel as well. In 2011, a group of plaintiffs sued the company over the pollution. Flexsteel agreed in 2013 to pay $6.25 million to settle that suit while asserting that it was not admitting wrongdoing and “believes that it did not cause or contribute to the contamination.”
Classic.
Of course Flexsteel contends no responsibility . Dose any corporation ? Management in this case never thought ahead or asked any questions . Management usually only thinks of increasing profits at any and all means with the reward being bigger bonuses and or pay . It's the capitalistic way !
