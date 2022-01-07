Five Flags Center in Dubuque recently unveiled its most-attended events of 2021, and country music concerts notched five of the six top spots.

A concert by outlaw country music star Cody Jinks topped the list, drawing 3,120 attendees.

The 10 most-attended events at the civic center in 2021 were:

1. Cody Jinks: 3,120 attendees.

2. Lee Brice: 2,757 attendees.

3. Julien Dubuque International Film Festival: 2,424 attendees.

4. Kip Moore: 2,130 attendees.

5. Koe Wetzel: 2,119 attendees.

6. Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence: 2,015.

7. Lindsey Stirling: 2,012.

8. Styx: 1,622.

9. Clarke University commencement: 1,120.

10. Air Supply: 1,060.

