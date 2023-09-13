Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
ASBURY, Iowa -- A stretch of road in Asbury is open again following a lengthy closure for a road reconstruction project.
Hales Mill Road is open to through traffic as of today, a press release states.
The road had been closed between Asbury Road and north of Brick Mason Lane since late March.
