DELHI, Iowa – One person was injured in a personal watercraft crash Sunday night at Lake Delhi.
Gavin Cooper, of Monticello, was transported to Regional Medical Center in Manchester for treatment, according to a press release issued today by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The release states that Cooper was operating the watercraft at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday when he hit a wave. The impact caused Cooper’s face to hit the handlebars, causing facial injuries, and knocked him into the water unconscious.
Nearby witnesses pulled Cooper from the water. He was wearing a life jacket.