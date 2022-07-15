Heavy rains in the tri-state area have prompted warnings from the National Weather Service for several area communities.
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Jo Daviess County, Ill., as well as northwestern Jackson and central Dubuque counties in Iowa through 9:45 a.m. Storms in the area are bringing torrential rainfall, reducing visibilities and leading to some ponding on the roads in Dubuque, Asbury, Bellevue, La Motte, Rickardsville, Sherrill, Council Hill, St. Donatus, Centralia, Sageville and Peosta as well as Illinois communities including Stockton, East Dubuque, Galena, Hanover, Elizabeth, Woodbine, Scales Mound, Apple River and Menominee, according the National Weather Service.
The rainfall may lead to localized flooding. Officials warn not to drive through flooded roadways.
The National Weather Service out of La Crosse, Wis., issued a flood advisory in effect until 10 a.m. for Clayton County in Iowa and in southwest Wisconsin, Crawford and Grant counties.
Small stream flooding due to rainfall ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 inches is expected in
Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Lancaster, Fennimore, Bloomington,
Bridgeport, Beetown, Arthur, Montfort and Wauzeka in Wisconsin, and Guttenberg, Waukon, Postville, Monona, McGregor, Garnavillo, Marquette and Farmersburg in Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.