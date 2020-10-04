PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Grant County district attorney will not file charges against a volunteer who was accused by a Platteville resident of verbal harassment.
Platteville Police Chief Doug McKinley said officers concluded earlier this week their investigation into an incident that occurred Sept. 23 at Katie’s Garden, the grounds of which are open to the public but are owned by Platteville Regional Chamber.
Platteville resident Latonya Barnett alleged that a gardener harassed her while she was taking photographs alongside flower beds. Barnett and the photographer who accompanied her said the gardener made racist comments.
Unsure of whether charges were merited, the Police Department submitted it for review, and the county district attorney indicated charges will not be filed, McKinley said.
Neither chamber officials nor the police would release the name of the gardener, who later resigned from the volunteer position.
The incident sparked a community outcry on social media.