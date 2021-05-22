DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A Beckman Catholic High School student participating in an international science competition has placed among the top students in her category.
Sophomore Libby Knipper took fourth place place in the microbiology category of the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. The competition featured nearly 1,500 students from around the world.
For her project, Knipper designed her own food storage films, similar to cling wrap, to see how different film ingredients affected bacteria growth in food.
She was one of three Beckman students who competed in the international contest, the largest number of Beckman students to reach that level of competition in one year. Sophomore Grace Helle and junior Jasmyn Hoeger also submitted projects.