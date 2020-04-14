A Dubuque teenager was arrested Sunday for allegedly sending a nude image to a girl younger than 12.
Antonio L. Robles, 19, of 581 W. Locust St., was arrested at 3:13 p.m. Sunday at his residence on a warrant charging dissemination of obscene materials to a minor.
Court documents available Monday state that the girl and her mother met with a Dubuque police officer in May 2019 and reported that Robles, who they knew, had sent a nude image to the girl via the mobile messaging app Snapchat.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Documents state that, in May 2019, Robles, then 18, admitted to an investigator that he sent the image but said it was “a one-time incident.”
The warrant for his arrest was issued on March 27 of this year.