DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Firefighters converged on Dyersville for some friendly competition Saturday during the Dyersville Fire Department’s 125th anniversary celebration.

Firefighters signed up 32 teams for a double-elimination water ball tournament, in which participants shot water from firehoses and tried to move a barrel on a cable to the other team’s side. Iowa fire departments from as far away as Malcom and Maxwell, both about two hours away, traveled to Dyersville for the competition.

