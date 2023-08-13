DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Firefighters converged on Dyersville for some friendly competition Saturday during the Dyersville Fire Department’s 125th anniversary celebration.
Firefighters signed up 32 teams for a double-elimination water ball tournament, in which participants shot water from firehoses and tried to move a barrel on a cable to the other team’s side. Iowa fire departments from as far away as Malcom and Maxwell, both about two hours away, traveled to Dyersville for the competition.
“When you put these water fights out there, there’s a Facebook page (for water ball tournaments). You just never know where they’re going to come from,” said Jeremy Honkomp, an 18-year member of the Dyersville department and its chief for the past two years.
In addition to the bracket for the men’s teams, a water ball tournament also was held for women’s teams. Other events throughout the day included a car show, live music at Legacy Square, a parade and fireworks.
Honkomp said the celebration required help from the entire community and more than a year of planning by the department’s 40 members. Wives, children, retired firefighters, city leaders and officials with the Beyond The Game events held at the Field of Dreams all helped make the event a success, Honkomp said.
“When we decided to do this, we had to have everyone 100% on board, or we wouldn’t have done it,” he said.
Caitlin Recker, a nurse whose husband, Rob, is a captain for the Dyersville Fire Department, kept busy volunteering throughout the day. She competed on the Dyersville women’s team in the water ball tournament, planned to volunteer in the Muscular Dystrophy Association tent and joined Honkomp and Dyersville police officer Andrew Siitari to take a shift in the dunk tank.
“It’s for kids. At least, I hope there are no adults taking turns,” Recker said of the dunk tank. “I’m sure, though, my husband will make his way over there.”
The dunk tank wasn’t the only family-friendly event at the celebration. Doug and Mary Kaiser joined their son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Amy Kaiser, all of Worthington, in the shade of a pop-up tent at the car show. Doug and Mary own a 2017 Chevy Camaro ZL1 and a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS. Jeremy and Amy were there with her aunt’s 1965 Chevy Impala SS.
“It was my grandpa’s car. It’s been in the family since 1966,” Amy said.
Jeremy and Doug work together to do mechanical work on the cars, including the installation of an era-correct 396 V8 engine and four-speed transmission in the Chevelle.
“They’re not trailer queens,” Doug said of the cars, which they drive to the shows in which they compete. For Doug, however, there is a far worse way to refer to his cars than trailer queens.
“We were at a car show once when a lady came up and said the Camaro was really cute,” Doug said, as his family started to laugh. “It’s cool. It’s fast. It’s sharp,” he said. “It’s not cute.”
He has retained his sense of humor when it comes to one aspect of the Camaro, joking that he and Mary spent their children’s inheritance to buy it. They documented that point with the car’s personalized license plates, which state: THXKIDZ.