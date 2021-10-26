LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Common Council members recently took no action on a proposal to have the police department hire a crossing guard for the intersection of North Madison and Elm streets.
The position would have been considered a traffic enforcement officer since the person hired would have the authority to direct and stop traffic and would be able to issue citations and make arrests, according to City Attorney David Helmke. He told the council the person hired is more than a crossing guard but is a sworn law enforcement officer of the city.
As a result, the position is hired by the police chief with approval of the Lancaster Police and Fire Commission and not the Common Council. However, the council does have the ability to include or cut the position from the police department budget. The police chief is also required by city statute to follow any executive orders of the mayor.
“If I felt the position was needed, I would have recommended hiring someone for the post,” said Police Chief Deb Reukauf.
She stood by the study she presented to the council at its September meeting that the position isn’t needed.
The job pays $5,500 annually. Reukauf said while the amount might seem small, it can be used elsewhere in the police department budget.
Council Member Stuart Harper agreed with Reukauf. He said after observing the intersection over several days, the backup of vehicles is not that bad and there isn’t a large number of kids needing to cross the intersection going to and from school.
“We have to respect the expertise of the police chief,” said Harper.
Council Member Sara Burks disagreed. She said it is still a big problem and she hears from city residents about it.