ASBURY, Iowa — A proposal to reconstruct a portion of Springreen Drive in Asbury died this week, even though a majority of City Council members supported the project.
Council members this week voted 4-1 to approve a resolution of necessity to reconstruct the southern portion of the Springreen and to install sidewalks along the entire length of the road. Council Member Russ Domeyer cast the lone dissenting vote.
However, council members needed a unanimous vote to go ahead with the $1.25 million project after the vast majority of people who live along the street signed a petition stating their opposition to the forced addition of sidewalks.
City officials had planned to reconstruct Springreen from Asbury Road to north of Parkside Drive. That would include pavement, curb and gutter improvements, as well as water main and street light installation.
They also planned to add sidewalks running the full length of the road, from Asbury Road to Hales Mill Road.
Carol Coohey, who lives at the intersection of Springreen and Wintergreen drives, helped circulate a petition opposing the sidewalks. She said many neighborhood residents are older and would have difficulty maintaining them.
"At our age, why should we start maintaining sidewalks now, when we've lived here basically all of our lives?" she asked.
City officials had planned to assess property owners for a portion of the project's cost. Because the petition was signed by landowners representing more than 75% of those assessments, council members needed a unanimous vote to move the project forward, per Iowa law.
A similar proposal in 2018 failed in the same manner as this week's vote, with a citizen petition requiring a unanimous vote that council members could not achieve.
Domeyer voted against the project in both cases. Following the meeting, he noted that most people who live on the street oppose the sidewalks.
"The street really does need to get fixed," Domeyer said. "There have been water main breaks on that street and there's some drainage issues, and I was hoping that we could come to an agreement to get the street fixed."
Council members who favored the project said the addition of sidewalks fits in with community priorities and is important to pedestrian safety. The condition of the road itself also needs to be addressed, they said.
"I think that there's a larger portion of people that want the sidewalks, want the connectivity and want the safety factor that the sidewalks provide," Council Member Curt Kiessling said.
Council Member Craig Miller cited safety and community growth as the reasons he supports adding sidewalks to Springreen Drive.
"We have to look at it, not from a personal standpoint, but as what's best for the community as a whole," he said.