DARLINGTON, Wis. — Jack Sauer was narrowly re-elected this week to serve as the chairman of the Lafayette County Board for two more years.
Sauer, of Darlington, received eight votes to seven for Bob Boyle, of Darlington, in the secret voting.
It was a contrast to his unanimous re-election to the post in 2018.
Scott Pedley, of Shullsburg, was unanimously elected as the first vice chairman of the board.
Kriss Marion, of Blanchardville, was elected, 8-7, over Larry Ludlum, of Belmont, as the second vice chairwoman.
About 40 people, including supervisors, attended the meeting. Those who attended had their temperature taken as they entered the room and were given a mask to wear and also asked if they wanted to wear gloves.