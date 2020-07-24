LANCASTER, Wis. — A Lancaster man recently was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of child pornography.
Jordan L. Powers, 34, pleaded guilty in Grant County Circuit Court in April to one count of the charge, while two others were dismissed as part of a plea deal. He must serve three years of extended supervision after his prison term.
Lancaster police reported that Powers requested and received nude snapshots from a girl younger than 14 from elsewhere in Wisconsin.
They executed a search warrant at Powers’ residence, and an investigation into the content of his electronic devices by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation found images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.