LANCASTER, Wis. — Drivers traveling on U.S. 61 in Grant County will have additional passing lanes and a roundabout installed by the end of 2023.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has dusted off plans that were envisioned years ago for a nearly 18-mile highway project that extends from Lancaster to Dickeyville.
The improvements are intended to improve traffic safety and convenience, said DOT Project Manager Tim Maedke.
“We are adding the passing lanes,” he said. “We will do the grading to widen everything out.”
Passing lanes will be installed at four locations: near Kelly Lane, Hudson Hollow Road, Lone Elm Tree Road and Substation Road, with two in the southbound direction and two in the northbound.
A single-lane roundabout also will be installed at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Wisconsin 81, south of Lancaster, which periodically has been the site of crashes.
“It’s an unusual configuration right now,” Maedke said. “It’s kind of confusing.”
County Highway Commissioner Dave Lambert said each year there tends to be a slow-moving vehicle that approaches the T-intersection and tips over while turning onto Wisconsin 81.
“We’ve unloaded corn, and we’ve unloaded boxes,” he said.
Lambert said another benefit of the project is the removal of guardrails along portions of the highway.
“It’s a challenge in the wintertime for snow removal,” he said. “It piles around the base of the beam guard.”
When the snow melts, the water forms puddles on the roadway, and highway crews have to shovel away the drifts so the standing water can drain.
Meanwhile, the guardrails obstruct mowing crews, who have to travel in the highway lane on a slow-moving vehicle, which contributes to traffic backup, Lambert said.
The DOT is accepting comments about the construction project from the public and will review feedback as design work proceeds. In the coming months, the agency also will start acquiring property where the roadway is to be widened.
The estimated project cost is about $7 million, but Maedke said the figures are “preliminary.”
After the project is put out for bidding in September 2022, construction is expected to occur throughout 2023, with an autumn completion date.
Throughout construction, both U.S. 61 and Wisconsin 81 will remain open. Single lanes occasionally will be closed, and motorists will be directed by flaggers.
Access to all residences, businesses and farm fields will be maintained, but temporary driveway closures will be necessary. Before closing a driveway, DOT staff will contact property owners.