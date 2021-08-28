BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue officials plan to keep the city swimming pool closed in 2022 as part of an agreement with a new riverfront resort, to the chagrin of a citizens group that would like to see the pool remain open and be updated.
At this week’s City Council meeting, residents Mark Mueller and Melissa Fondell spoke on behalf of a local “pool group” to request that the city pool be opened next year.
In April, council members approved an agreement in which the aquatic center at Off Shore Hotel & Resort would become the city’s municipal pool, replacing the aging pool at Cole Park. In return for lower admission fees for city residents, the city committed financial assistance and an annual fee to Off Shore.
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth said while the agreement with Off Shore does not prohibit the city pool from opening, staff did not budget for it to open in 2022.
“It was the assumption that (because) we were giving that money for the citizen discount, that our pool wouldn’t open,” she said.
In a subsequent email to the Telegraph Herald, she wrote that in approving the agreement, council members considered a history of failed referendums to update the Cole Park pool, as well as the opportunity that the resort’s aquatic center offered. However, she said the decision did not consider “some citizens’ emotional feelings and the history of having a city pool located at Cole Park.”
Mueller said shortly after the agreement was finalized with Off Shore, a group of citizens who still desired a pool at Cole Park “loosely organized” to pursue options for updating the more-than-50-year-old pool.
The group recently surveyed area citizens to gauge community support for their efforts. Of the 1,143 respondents — 700 of whom were city or county residents — 1,109 said they “supported efforts of a pool at Cole Park,” while 34 did not.
At the meeting, Mueller and Fondell shared these results and asked the council to approve opening the Cole Park pool in 2022. They also shared a plan for $1.5 million in updates for the pool, which they propose to fund with federal and state grants, fundraising, donations and a $300,000 bond referendum.
Mueller said he believes both pools can operate simultaneously successfully and that updates to the Cole Park pool could cater to families with young children who have felt comfortable dropping off their children at the pool for an afternoon.
“We’re trying to provide some venue with which that group of citizens can be satisfied,” he said. “... I don’t want to develop a facility at Cole Park that would directly compete with what they offer at Off Shore.”
He said the group requested the city open the Cole Park pool in 2022 to see if citizens would indeed patronize both pools. However, Skrivseth said the city plans to keep the pool closed.
“The City Council has made the commitment for 2022 with Off Shore, and we will see how the agreement goes next summer,” she wrote. “A recap meeting will be done at the end of the season to evaluate how the summer went.”
Mueller said the pool group will continue to fundraise and research options for updating the Cole Park pool, sharing their findings with the city.