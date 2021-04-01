The attorney for a Dubuque man who took the state to court in an effort to reverse a decision denying him a gun permit said Wednesday that the issue has been resolved.
“We dismissed the appeal because there is no longer a need for it,” Dubuque attorney Robert Sabers wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Court records indicate that Todd M. Hansel, 51, of 2949 Summer Drive, applied to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department in August for a permit to carry a handgun. According to a petition filed on Hansel’s behalf by Sabers, Sheriff Joe Kennedy denied Hansel’s request, citing a 2009 conviction for the “misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.”
Hansel appealed that ruling to an administrative law judge with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, who upheld the county sheriff’s decision during a hearing in December, according to court records.
That led to Hansel filing a petition in civil court, with the Department of Inspections and Appeals named as the respondent, seeking judicial review of Administrative Law Judge Tricia Johnson’s decision.
The petition does not outline the circumstances of Hansel’s arrest, and the online state database includes no record of Hansel being convicted of disorderly conduct by fighting.
“Mr. Hansel was not previously convicted of disorderly conduct by fighting or any domestic abuse charge,” Sabers wrote to the TH.
A Woodbury County, Iowa, domestic assault case from 2007 involved a man named Todd M. Hansel who was born exactly four years before the Dubuque resident.
“They are different people,” Sabers wrote to the TH. “Todd Hansel, of Dubuque, has never been convicted of domestic assault, and the issue has been resolved.”
Under Iowa law, anyone who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and who knowingly possesses a firearm is guilty of a felony. A misdemeanor crime of domestic violence is defined as an assault committed by a current or former spouse, parent or guardian of the victim, or by a person with whom the victim has a child.
The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department declined to make public any letter of denial issued to Hansel, noting that under Iowa law gun permits are now considered confidential.
When contacted by the TH Wednesday, Kennedy said he couldn’t comment on the case.
In recent weeks, both the Iowa House of Representatives and Senate passed legislation to eliminate permit requirements for the purchase and carrying of handguns. The bill has since been sent to Gov. Kim Reynolds for her consideration.
The bill does not change the prohibition against gun possession by people who have domestic violence convictions.
— Telegraph Herald staff writer Erik Hogstrom contributed.