The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Darnell H. Cochran, 38, of Keokuk, Iowa, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday at U.S. 61/151 near Digital Drive on charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
- Michael P. Small, 19, of 9442 Noonan St., No. 130, was arrested at about 3 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of domestic assault while displaying a weapon, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Small assaulted Shianne L. Klatt, no age listed, at their residence by threatening her with a knife.
- Lora A. Rhamy, 26, of 2670 Dodge St., No. 124, was arrested at about 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at Motel 6, 2670 Dodge St., on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Rhamy assaulted Charles W. Carf, 45, of the same address.