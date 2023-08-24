Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A Dubuque woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize.
Sandra Donatsch won the 12th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game, according to a press release.
The release states that Donatsch purchased the winning ticket at Big 10 Mart, 2100 John F. Kennedy Road. She claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features 105 top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.26.
