BENTON, Wis. — A $1 million bond has been set for a woman accused of killing her grandmother-in-law.
Shannon C. Bussan, 29, of Elizabeth, Ill., is charged in Lafayette County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide. She was arrested Wednesday.
The charge stems from an investigation into the death of Lynne I. Montgomery, 83, of Benton.
Recommended for you
Court documents state that law enforcement was called to Montgomery’s residence on Feb. 27 after Bussan called 911 to report Montgomery falling. Montgomery later was pronounced dead at a Dubuque hospital.
Members of Montgomery’s family called law enforcement Feb. 28 after finding “several things out of place” in Montgomery’s home, documents state, including notes in what appeared to be Montgomery’s handwriting stating, “Help Shannon is hurting me” and “She dragged me from the basement to try and get in my safe she (illegible) Help!”
Additionally, a safe Bussan and her husband found in the garage Feb. 27 was back in its usual location in a bedroom closet on Feb. 28.
A search of Bussan’s phone found an email draft created at 5:14 a.m. Feb. 28 with the correct combination to the safe, documents state.
An autopsy conducted on Montgomery found “multiple blunt force injuries” and that Montgomery possibly was prevented from breathing, documents state. When interviewed by law enforcement, Bussan reported being at her mother’s house in Hanover, Ill., the afternoon of Feb. 27. However, traffic camera footage shows Bussan in Benton that day.
Bussan’s next court appearance is set for Monday, March 28.