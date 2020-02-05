Police said a woman was hurt in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in Dubuque.
Brenda A. Huseman, 45, of East Dubuque, Ill., was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Roland H. Schneider, 92, of Pacific Palisades, Calif., was driving south on Locust Street near the intersection of U.S. 20 at 8:55 a.m. when he failed to stop at the red light and crashed into a semi-tractor trailer driven west on U.S. 20 by Mathew A. Schlecht, 30, of Springbrook, Iowa.
Schneider then crashed into Huseman’s vehicle, which was stopped for a red light on Locust Street facing north, according to a crash report.