MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A Jackson County man recently pleaded guilty to robbing a convenience store.
Garry L. Evilsizer, 70, of Miles, entered the plea in Iowa District Court for Jackson County to a lesser-included charge of second-degree robbery. He had been charged with first-degree robbery.
Prosecutors will recommend Evilsizer be sentenced to 10 years in prison and serve a mandatory five years as required by Iowa law, court documents state.
According to authorities, Evilsizer walked into the Miles Mini-Mart at about 8:05 p.m. Jan. 4 and demanded cash from the clerk while holding a knife.
Authorities said they pulled over a vehicle driven by Evilsizer the following day because it had a headlamp and taillight out and failed to dim its headlights.
During the traffic stop, authorities noticed a knife and clothing in the back seat that appeared to match what was used and worn by the suspect in the robbery the night before, documents state. Evilsizer also matched the general description of the culprit and lived about two blocks from the convenience store.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 5.