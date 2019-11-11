SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Salvation Army Activities, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise fitness class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Finley Retiree Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Sunshine Family Restaurant West, 1575 John F. Kennedy Road. Open to all Finley retirees.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tuesday
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Aimed at organizations depending on word-of-mouth marketing that are looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services their organizations provide. Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Salvation Army Activities, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. beginner dominoes, dominoes and cards.
Senior Citizen Activities Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-3 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
Art/Music Expressions, 11 a.m., Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Monday Night Movies, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. On the second floor screening room or, weather permitting, on the rooftop. Film titles are announced at smokestackdbq.
LITERARY ARTS
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-6.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Milk Parties, 9:30 a.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive, upper level. This support group is for moms and breastfeeding babies of all ages, as well as pumping moms and pregnant women.
Tuesday
Natural Mama Birthing Class, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive, lower level. Learn how to best care for your body during pregnancy through nutrition, movement and relaxation techniques.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Peripheral Neuropathy Support Group, 5 p.m., Mount Carmel Sisters of Charity, 1100 Carmel Drive, in the studio room of the Caritas Center. Details: 563-663-0202.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in; 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meets downtown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be Lord in every area of your life.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, 799 Main St., room 4. Open meeting. Everyone welcome.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels Conference Room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day-at-a-Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church/Galena (Ill.) Convention Center, 900 Galena Square Drive. Helping people overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups of any kind. Details: 815-541-3977.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville (Wis.) Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Cunningham House Annex.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
The Great River Amateur Radio Club, 7 p.m., Emergency Services Training Facility, 14928 Public Safety Way. Details: 563-588-9606 or 563-663-5223.
Tuesday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.