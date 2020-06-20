EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. -- A fire at a East Dubuque senior-living home this afternoon prompted the response of at least 10 fire trucks and ambulances.
Emergency communication scanner traffic indicated that ambulances were being requested from Dubuque and Elizabeth for possible smoke inhalation.
The fire at Bell Tower Retirement Community, 430 Sidney St., was reported at about 1:30 p.m.
No visible damage could be seen from the outside of the building, but 10 to 15 fire trucks and ambulances were on scene.
The East Dubuque Fire Department said they could not immediately provide comment on the incident.
The East Dubuque Police Department characterized it as a small fire, and Bell Tower officials declined to comment.
