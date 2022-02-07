MAQUOKETA, Iowa – The Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce presented a series of awards at its annual gala Saturday night.

According to a social media post, the awards and recipients were:

  • Executive Director’s Award -- Mark and Judy Lyon, Maquoketa Brewing
  • President’s Award -- Don Schwenker
  • Entrepreneur’s Award -- Nathan Woodward, The Decker House Hotel and Squiers Manor
  • Above & Beyond Award -- Sammy and Spencer Scar, Cardinal CrossFit
  • Future Focus Award -- repurposed MATERIALS.

