GALENA, Ill. — Galena City Council members this week approved the city’s budget for the coming fiscal year in which residents also will see the city portion of their property tax rates decrease.
The council approved a $14.3 million budget for the fiscal year that starts May 1. Also in the new fiscal year, the city’s property tax rate will fall by 5 cents under a levy adopted in December 2021.
The city’s property tax rate will fall from $1.44 to $1.39 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation, City Administrator Mark Moran said.
“A homeowner for a $100,000 home could expect to see their city tax go down $16.50 per year,” he said.
Galena residents also will not see an increase in their water, sewer or garbage-collection fees.
The council previously had approved the first reading of an ordinance that would have increased the city’s monthly water charge per 1,000 gallons from $5.46 to $6.02. The raise was intended to help cover the debt from an ongoing water system improvement project on the city’s west side, which includes removing an aging water tower on Franklin Street, installing water mains and making improvements to normalize water pressure.
However, city officials were able to transfer revenue from the general fund to the water fund to service the debt and eliminate the need for a rate increase, Moran said.
“We had a really successful year last year, in 2021, and the local economy was very good,” he said. “Our general fund revenues gave us that flexibility to be able to make that transfer and avoid that rate increase.”
He added that city officials also transferred general fund revenue to the garbage and recycling fund to avoid a fee increase for curbside pickup.
Mayor Terry Renner said city officials were glad to be able to maintain fees at their current level.
“We were trying to give them some breaks on things that we could do,” he said. “Because of the way inflation is and the cost of everything, we (decided to) transfer it out of the general fund … so that we wouldn’t have to pass that cost onto the taxpayers. It worked out very well this year.”
The city’s budget for the coming fiscal year also includes a variety of major capital improvement projects. These include a surveillance camera system, construction of a dog park and improvements to crosswalks and sidewalks in the downtown area.
Moran said the sidewalk improvements, estimated to cost just over $1 million, partly are dependent on whether the city receives a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
“It’s one of our larger budget items, but there is still some uncertainty about if and to what degree that project will be realized,” he said.