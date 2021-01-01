Organizers launched Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens 40 years ago.
An offshoot of the Tri-State Men’s Garden Club successfully lobbied the City of Dubuque to approve of the arboretum’s creation in 1980. Organizers hoped that the 12-acre plot within Dubuque’s Marshall Park would provide a showcase for native plants and would honor Jackson “Mac” Marshall, the nature-loving landowner who donated 50 acres off 32nd Street to Dubuque two years before his death in 1977.
During the arboretum’s first year, volunteers spent hours at the park clearing scrub plants and taking inventory. A groundbreaking ceremony for the arboretum took place in April 1981, held to coincide with Arbor Day.
Since that time, the arboretum has grown to 56 acres and includes a garden of award-winning roses, a Japanese garden and other attractions.
Here is one of several stories the Telegraph Herald published 40 years ago as it chronicled efforts to create the arboretum. This story is from the newspaper’s March 16, 1980, edition.
MARSHALL ARBORETUM VOTED
The northeast corner of Dubuque’s Marshall Park will become an outdoor museum for trees and plants.
The 12 acres of meadow and woods surrounding donor Mac Marshall’s former farmhouse will be preserved by a newly formed group of citizens called the Dubuque Arboretum Association.
The city park board approved the idea Friday, giving the association a five-year, renewable go-ahead to cultivate the arboretum.
“It would have been right in Mac Marshall’s dreams,” said Commissioner Tom Schrup.
Marshall, who donated the 50-acre park to Dubuque in 1975, was an avid nature lover. He died in 1977.
Frank Hardie, president of the arboretum association, said he had surveyed other sites, but “we look at this area as just being the prime spot.”
The 45-member arboretum group is an offshoot of the Tri-State Men’s Garden Club.
According to plans shown to the park board, the most-remote 12 acres in the park would be fenced off for the arboretum. Eventually, the types of existing trees, shrubs and other plants would be cataloged and labeled, said landscape designer Dave LaRue, who is working with the group.
Although the city still retains ownership, the association can develop the arboretum, install trails and cultivate samples of plants that grow in this Upper Midwest climate.
Hardie said the plan still is in its infancy financially. Neither he nor LaRue could estimate the cost of the project. Hardie anticipates developing the arboretum and staffing it with volunteers.
A general concept for developing the rest of the park, with a small amphitheater, botanical gardens and picnic facilities, also was suggested to the park commissioners, but they were not asked to approve it. LaRue said it would provide a buffer zone for the arboretum.
Hardie said he anticipates educational tours as well as more practical uses for the nature showplace.
“It would be an ideal place to go to find out what you can plant around your premises,” he said.