A major Dubuque employer announced plans for a big move 15 years ago.
McGraw-Hill Higher Education announced in spring 2006 that the company’s Dubuque offices would move from a location on Kerper Boulevard to a new facility in the Port of Dubuque. The $32 million, four-story office complex opened in 2007.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the McGraw-Hill announcement in its April 1, 2006, edition.
McGRAW-HILL TABS PORT SITE
Bursting at the seams, McGraw-Hill Higher Education wants to trade in its cramped Kerper Boulevard quarters for spacious — and pricey — accommodations on Dubuque’s revitalized riverfront.
Following months of rumor and speculation about its growth plans, the textbook publisher confirmed Friday a proposal to build a $32 million office complex near the corner of East Fifth and Bell streets at the Port of Dubuque.
The expansion, contingent on a hefty local and state incentives package, is slated to break ground this summer with an opening tentatively set for summer 2007.
The proposed four-story facility would house the Dubuque operation’s existing 380 employees, and the expansion would create 44 full-and-part-time jobs — with plenty of room to grow.
“As we continue to capitalize on opportunities in this big and growing worldwide marketplace, our new facility will afford us the flexibility we need to continue to grow,” said Henry Hirschberg, president of McGraw-Hill Education.
Employees received word of the plan Friday morning when corporate officials unveiled the concept and architectural renderings.
“This expansion underscores The McGraw-Hill Companies’ longstanding commitment to the city of Dubuque and the state of Iowa,” said Hirschberg.
The expansion plan comes a decade after McGraw-Hill Higher Education acquired Times Mirror and its Dubuque operations, which took over the long-standing William C. Brown publishing family. McGraw-Hill recently sold its Kerper Boulevard building to a Chicago-based firm for an undisclosed amount of cash and is leasing the property.