Police said that a Dubuque woman was involved in an assault against a minor last summer in Dubuque.
Ivy M.K. Feuss, 18, of 2477 Jackson St., was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Sunday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging willful injury-bodily injury.
Court documents state that police were called at about 6:15 p.m. July 10 to a residence in the 2200 block of Jackson Street for a report of a disturbance. Officers who arrived on scene met with a 14-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl.
The 14-year-old told police that she was asleep when a 15-year-old girl poured water on her and hit her, documents state. The 14-year-old reported that the 15-year-old's friends -- three other juveniles and Feuss -- then began "stomping on her."
"(The 14-year-old) was observed to have a bloody nose, a swollen right eye, a scratch on the left side of her abdomen, and she complained of pain to her head," documents state. "(The girl's) shirt was also observed to be wet."
The 12-year-old reported to police that she saw the 15-year-old had a black mask on when she went upstairs to where the 14-year-old was sleeping.
The 15-year-old told police that she had been asked to get the 14-year-old out of the house. The 15-year-old also reported that she had been "threatened" and that the 14-year-old swung first. Another one of the juveniles also reported that the 14-year-old swung first.
When meeting with police, Feuss said she was at the residence but denied participating in the assault, documents state.
A warrant for Feuss' arrest was issued Wednesday.
Dubuque Police Lt. Branden Welsh said officers are working with juvenile court services on potential charges for the others involved.