Deere & Co. this morning reported a 41% drop in net income in its second quarter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company recorded net income of $666 million for the quarter that ended May 3, compared to $1.135 billion during the same period last year.
A press release states that worldwide net sales and revenues fell 18% to $9.25 billion. Net sales and revenue were down a total of 13% through the first six months of the company's fiscal year.
In the release, CEO and Chairman John May said the company's top priority during the pandemic has been "to safeguard the health and well-being of employees while fulfilling its obligation as an essential business serving customers throughout the world."
In the construction and forestry division, which includes John Deere Dubuque Works, net sales fell 25% in the second quarter to $2.26 billion, while operating profit tumbled 72% to $96 million.
Deere predicts that net income for the entire year for the company will be about $1.6 billion to $2 billion, while cautioning that "many uncertainties remain" regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.
The company predicts that worldwide sales of construction and foresty equipment will be down 30% to 40% for the whole year.
"The outlook reflects market uncertainty as a result of COVID-19 as well as efforts to bring down field inventory levels," the release states.
May said in the release that he is "confident the company will successfully manage the pandemic's effects and strengthen its position serving customers in the future."