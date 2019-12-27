Authorities on Thursday confirmed that 26 animals — many in poor health — were removed from a farm in Dubuque earlier this month as part of an ongoing neglect case.
Another 13 animals, including a donkey, were found dead on the property, according to police and court records.
Dubuque police and animal control officers, assisted by the Dubuque Regional Humane Society and Iowa Equine Rescue & Awareness League, removed 26 of 27 animals from the 19-acre farm at 2663 Roosevelt St. on Dec. 17 after receiving several animal-welfare complaints.
Police and animal control officers found insufficient food and water available for the animals, who were examined by a local veterinarian, said Dubuque Police Department spokesman Lt. Joe Messerich.
Multiple animals were deemed to be in poor health, and the veterinarian requested that all the animals on the property be removed, Messerich said. One chicken could not be caught, however, he said.
According to court records, an animal control officer was dispatched to the farm Dec. 3 to check on the welfare of a donkey after receiving several calls about the animal’s poor health. The officer found the donkey’s hooves were growing into themselves. Its hair also was matted, and it appeared extremely thin, court documents state.
“There were also other animals, including a dog, horses, goats, sheep, pigs, pony and other smaller farm animals, that looked to be in poor condition,” according to an application for a search warrant for the property.
Animal control was called back to the property Dec. 11 due to complaints of animals from the farm running loose. Upon arrival, an officer met with Kami M. Gonzalez, 30, no permanent address. Court records list her as the primary caretaker of the farm with her husband, who is listed in court documents as both Cesar L. Gonzalez Ramos and Cesar L. Gonzalez, 30, of 1022 Bluff St.
Kami Gonzalez told the officer that several of the animals had died within the past few days for unknown reasons, including the donkey, documents state. Two days later, animal control officials again visited the property to check on the welfare of the animals, finding that “at least 28 animals, 13 of which were deceased” and “still laying outside in the open.”
“The surviving animals all appeared malnourished and skinny,” documents state. “The bones and rib cages of the animals could be seen. The animals had matted hair. The food and water was dirty and poor quality.”
The animals removed from the property consisted of six horses, one pony, a miniature horse, one cow, four goats, two sheep, five pigs, two geese, one duck, two chickens and a domestic pigeon.
Messerich said simple- and serious-misdemeanor criminal charges related to the neglect of livestock are pending and that the investigation is ongoing.
“This case is rare. We typically don’t deal with issues dealing with livestock inside the city limits,” he said. “Most of our complaints are companion animals or pet-based.”
Karla Sibert, of the Cedar Rapids-based, nonprofit Iowa Equine Rescue & Awareness League, said the horses now are being housed in stables in Linn County.
“Three of them were severely emaciated,” she said. “There were a lot of animals there in a small area. And there was no food in sight that I could see — no hay or grain, nothing for them to eat. Water was frozen in the containers that were there. Now, they’re in an area that has plenty of hay, plenty of water, plenty of salt. They’re getting fed two to three times a day, and they have room to exercise, which is everything they did not have.”
She said the animals will require follow-up care from a vet and another four to six months “to bring them back to good health” before they could be put up for adoption, depending on disposition by the court.
A message seeking comment from the Dubuque Regional Humane Society, which took in the rest of the animals, was not returned Thursday.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Thursday, Cesar Gonzalez declined to comment and referred questions to his attorney, Natalia Blaskovich, of Reynolds & Kenline in Dubuque. Blaskovich did not return a message seeking comment.
Kami Gonzalez could not be reached for comment.
Contact information could not be found for Isaias G. Gutierrez, 49, and Catalina R. Gonzalez, 53, both of 1909 Ellis St., who are mentioned on the search warrant and who are listed in online property records as deed holders for the farm.