A country music star with eight No. 1 hits will return to the area next spring and take the stage in Dubuque.
Five Flags Center announced today that Dustin Lynch will perform there on Thursday, April 7. The facility shared details about the show with the Telegraph Herald before making a public announcement this morning.
The opening act will be country artist Sean Stemaly, whose debut album is set to be released later this month.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Five Flags Center box office and ticketmaster.com, a press release states.
The stop on Lynch’s “Party Mode” tour will mark his first time at Five Flags, but he has performed multiple times in the tri-state area. His most recent local performance was at Q Casino in June 2019.
“He’s just one of those artists that you know that you only have a certain amount of time to book him in a smaller venue before he gets really big,” said Five Flags General Manager H.R. Cook.
The 36-year-old Tennessee native has notched eight No. 1 hits and 10 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. His most recent song to reach the top spot on the chart was “Thinking ‘Bout You,” featuring MacKenzie Porter, which peaked at No. 1 in December and currently sits at No. 3.
Lynch’s other No. 1 hits include “Small Town Boy,” “Where It’s At (Yep, Yep),” “Good Girl” and “Ridin’ Roads.”
He also has notched four Top 5 country albums. His latest album, “Blue in the Sky,” is set to be released on Friday, Feb. 11.
Cook said Lynch appeals to all ages of country fans.
“He’s a fun guy to listen to,” Cook said. “He’s done a lot of ... co-producing songs with Riley Green and MacKenzie Porter. He likes to intertwine with other artists, so you may hear him on the radio by himself, and you may hear him on the radio singing alongside another artist, so it makes him fun.”
While Lynch has plenty of fans locally, Five Flags staff also plan to cast a wide net to draw in concertgoers, Cook said.
“Normally, we would market a show like this to an audience that lives anywhere up to 60, maybe 90 miles,” he said. “This show is being marketed throughout the Midwest. Because it is on a Thursday, some people may want to take a long weekend (in Dubuque).
“That’s a draw that most communities don’t have because we have all the amenities. We have the casinos, the museum, the restaurants, the bars.”
Cook said Lynch’s concert could end up drawing 3,000 to 3,500 people.
“With COVID and the variants, it’s really kind of a hit-and-miss on how tickets sales are going, but we seem to be on an uptick now,” Cook said. “It looks like we’re definitely on the rise as far as tickets sold and people showing up, so we might be coming out of this.”