HOLY CROSS, Iowa — When Ed Wille asked Agnes Theisen if he could take her home from a dance in New Vienna in 1959, he hoped she would say she lived on the highway and not on a gravel road.
“(The weather) was bad that time of year,” said Ed, now 83. “You could get stuck on those gravel roads. So, I hoped she didn’t live on one and that she would say she lived on the highway.”
She did. So, Ed took her home, and the two began seeing each other a few times each week.
But that wasn’t the first time the two had met. Six months earlier, Ed and Agnes were at another one of those social evenings when he asked her to dance. He told her that he was leaving for the Army soon.
“I thought he was pretty neat,” said Agnes, now 81. “I got home and thought, ‘Such a nice guy, and I’m never going to see him again.’”
When he asked her to dance at that second meeting, she recognized him right way.
“I realized this was that nice guy that I had met before,” Agnes said. “He said he didn’t remember. But I did. You always remember the nicest ones.”
So, when Ed proposed one night when they were out on a date, Agnes immediately said, “Yes.”
“I still remembered that first dance,” she said. “Of course, I was going to say, ‘Yes.’”
The couple married on Sept. 22, 1962, at Holy Cross Church, where they continue to be members and faithful attendees.
They rented a farm in Garnavillo, the community in which Ed grew up as one of 11 children. They weathered a few bumps in the road, including the Cuban missile crisis just a month after their wedding, when Ed was recalled into the Army for short while. But within a few years, they bought a 240-acre farm in Holy Cross, not far from where Agnes grew up. They still live in the original farmhouse.
By their fifth anniversary, the couple was raising five children younger than 4 years old, and two more children would follow in later years: Art Wille (who recently died after a two-year battle with cancer), Margie Behnke, Ken Wille, Greg Wille, Barb Behnke, Jason Wille and Tracy Hauser. Ed and Agnes also have 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Margie, of Bankston, said her parents always have made a good team.
“Neither one worked off the farm,” she said. “My mom was outside in the barn with my dad. And my dad worked in the garden with my mom and helped with the dishes and around the house. They helped each other out.”
The Willes’ farm has been both a dairy and livestock farm over the years. The couple retired from farming about five years ago when they sold the farm to Ken and his wife, Lisa, who built a second house on the property not far from Ed and Agnes’s house.
“I guess we kind of retired,” Ed said. “I still help on the farm, and we both worked for B&B Trailers (in Farley) for a few years, which is Margie and her husband’s company.”
The Theisen family farm, where Agnes grew up as one of four children, isn’t far from the Wille farm. It also stayed in the family when son Greg bought it.
Margie remembers an idyllic childhood filled with lots of activities and plenty of farm chores.
“Growing up on a farm was hard work, but it was a lot of fun, too,” she said. “Dad would play with us after the chores were done or let us ride on the back of the mini-bike while he checked crops. He was never afraid to try something new like shearing sheep, training horses, coon hunting, making beer or homemade ice cream. And he’d let us kids tag along or help.”
Margie has fond memories of her mother’s talents as well.
“She has a green thumb like her mom did, and she always has beautiful flowerbeds and a huge garden,” she said. “There was always a fresh-baked pie, loaf of bread, cinnamon rolls, doughnuts or cookies ready for us when we came home from school.”
Margie said her parents had as much of an active social life as they could while raising a large family.
“They loved to dance and play cards with other couples,” she said. “They not only worked together — they went everywhere together, too. I don’t ever remember one of them going off without the other. They just really enjoy each other’s company.”
Ed and Agnes have done some traveling, including to Hawaii, Alaska, Germany and the home of Ed’s ancestors, Lichtenstein.
“My ancestors had owned quite a bit of land there, and there was a town where half the people were Willes,” he said. “That was a really fun thing to do.”
For their 60th anniversary at the end of the month, they will attend Mass with their family in Rickardsville in the morning, then enjoy a catered party at Margie’s home.
“My parents’ favorite band, Darryl, Jackie and Connie, are going to play in the afternoon,” Margie said. “And my mother’s wedding dress and my aunt Helen (Hildebrand’s) maid of honor dress will be on display. We’re all looking forward to it.”
Ed and Agnes relish the life they have built. They have gardens, a small vineyard and some apple trees to keep them busy. They grow and harvest grapes, apples, strawberries, tomatoes and black raspberries, among other things. Agnes then makes jams and jellies, as well as pies, crisps and other baked goods.
“A lot of people have their kids leave home, and then they wonder what they’re going to do,” Agnes said. “We never had that problem. We’ve got each other, and that’s all we really need to stay busy and be happy. It’s kind of neat.”
Ed nodded.
“We’re just as much together as we ever were,” he said.
