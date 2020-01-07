Clayton County supervisors elect chair, vice-chair Telegraph Herald Jan 7, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ray Peterson recently was re-elected as chairman of the Clayton County Board of Supervisors. Steve Doeppke is the vice-chairman of the board. Sharon Keehner is the board’s third member. All three are Republicans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clayton-county-iowa Elkader-iowa Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Dubuque council advances veterans memorial plans, Bee Branch cameras and water project Vehicle strikes 2 houses Sunday night in Asbury; 1 taken to hospital Meeting set on Dubuque's proposed parks and pets ordinance Society hopes to relocate historic cabin in Prairie du Chien Dyersville officials provide update on planned road project Tickets on sale soon for popular Women's Night in Dyersville Manchester council rescinds sale of city property Authorities: Man, 70, arrested for robbing Jackson County store at knifepoint Backers of new Platteville center ask for financial support from county PDC police report arrest of 6 meth dealers who 'profited while exploiting the addicted' Annual Outdoor Skills Day to occur this month at Southwest Tech Platteville Public Library Food for Fines to support local food pantry New director starts for Jackson County Conservation Free business program expanding to Galena area Police: Man arrested after chase reaches 82 mph in downtown Dubuque Dyersville accepts 2 bids for water project -- with big savings Dubuque County supervisors discuss natural resources as part of strategic plan Local law enforcement reports Dubuque council sets date for vote on $75 million Five Flags expansion Jo Daviess County Historical Society hosting free history event East Dubuque group donates food, clothing to local families Clayton County supervisors elect chair, vice-chair New Dubuque Community Schools pool about to make a splash Judge hears arguments as man convicted of Dubuque murder asks for new trial What's happening 2 newcomers sworn in to seats on Dubuque City Council UPDATE: Booker cancels local event to return to D.C. for Iran briefing Vehicle strikes 2 houses Sunday night in Asbury; 1 taken to hospital New director starts for Jackson County Conservation Police: Man arrested after chase reaches 82 mph in downtown Dubuque Meeting set on Dubuque's proposed parks and pets ordinance UPDATE: Authorities: Man, 70, arrested for robbing Jackson County store at knifepoint Local veteran leaders laud new law that expands benefits to people exposed to Agent Orange Election preview: 3 vying for mayoral position in Peosta special election Person who makes a difference: Volunteer helps Cuba City glow Biz Buzz: Recent grad opens bridal business; new owners at ice cream shop; cannabis-friendly shed in NW Illinois Dubuque County council to host public input session on food issues 'Great thing' as adaptive event sends skiers down Sundown's slopes Mobile home fire displaces Manchester man SW Wisconsin man killed in Madison crash Man hurt in Dubuque crash Audiobooks among fastest-growing collections at tri-state libraries Campus notes What's happening SW Wisconsin man killed in Madison crash that closed Beltline lanes for 3 hours 'Great thing' as adaptive event sends skiers down slopes Mobile home fire displaces Manchester man Man hurt in Dubuque crash Authorities: Man robs Jackson County convenience store at knifepoint