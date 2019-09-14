A longtime Dubuque resident wants to make the city’s North End a more welcoming area.
Angie Ma, one of three candidates seeking a two-year term representing the neighborhood on the Dubuque City Council, hopes to build that accommodating space around the hub of Central Avenue.
Ma is one of three candidates vying for the Ward 3 position recently vacated by Kate Larson. The top two vote-getters in the Oct. 8 primary election will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
Ward 3 stretches from the city’s northern limits south to East 16th Street.
Ma moved to Dubuque from her native Cuba City, Wis., with her family when she was in the second grade. Her mother was a nurse at Stonehill Health Center. Her father was a machinist at A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Co.
She and her family were welcomed to Dubuque and made it their true home, Ma said. Now she wants to extend that same hospitality to others, especially immigrants and members of minority communities.
“People of color, different genders, ages, elderly people are so forgotten,” she said. “Being heard is a really difficult task for some people, which I know firsthand.”
Ma’s husband, Liquan “Jackie” Ma, from China, just attained U.S. citizenship.
“Doing what I can to help them and listen to what they need — while it may not be a specific goal — is something I would like to work into anything I do in the future,” she said.
Ma said she wanted to bring that same consideration of those she feels are underrepresented to the ongoing discussions around improvements to the Central Avenue corridor.
“It’s great they’re trying to improve the area,” she said. “We need to make sure it’s not gentrified so much that people can’t afford rent. I don’t want it to be made another Millwork District. That’s lovely, but if they did that on Central, it would change the whole area. That would be hard on the people here. It needs to be done considerately, smartly.”
She said she likewise wants to be mindful of the possibility of changing Central to two-way traffic, a key component of the current plan.
“I don’t have an aversion of it, but I still have issues driving up 10th Street and seeing people come at me,” she said. “I think it’s so confusing for people downtown that everything should be two-way, just for ease of getting around. I see so many people turn the wrong way because they’re from out of town and don’t know.”
Ma also wants to continue work toward making Dubuque more pet-friendly. She said the current policy of banning leashed, licensed pets from city parks predominantly punishes responsible people.
“The need is for people like myself who don’t take my dog to the park, knowing that’s not a place she can go,” she said. “It would be nice to let the responsible people go there.”