Character from 'Bob and Tom Show' to perform in Dubuque

A comedy character known for his prank call jokes on the nationally syndicated “Bob and Tom Show” will perform in Dubuque.
Donnie Baker will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Mississippi Moon Bar in Diamond Jo Casino, the facility announced today.
Portrayed by actor Ron Sexton, Baker is “a trash-talking, self-proclaimed ‘badass’ who is best described as a mix between film characters Joe Dirt and Uncle Rico of ‘Napoleon Dynamite,’” according to the release.
Tickets start at $25 and are available beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino’s B Connected counter and the Mississippi Moon Bar box office and by calling 563-690-4800.
Attendees must be at least 21 years old.