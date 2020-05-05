Shayne LaBudda recently was re-elected to be the president of the Lancaster Common Council.
An at-large council member, LaBudda was elected on a unanimous ballot and will serve two more years as council president.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
