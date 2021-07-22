A rural Dubuque man was sentenced to 180 days in jail for stabbing his girlfriend earlier this year.
Alex J. Marvel, 23, recently was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to domestic assault causing injury, false imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
A charge of domestic assault with a weapon and a second charge of domestic assault with injury were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Marvel also must serve two years of informal probation and complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program as part of his sentence. He also must comply with a no-contact order issued for Alxis L. Peil, 23.
Court documents state that Peil reported that Marvel attacked her on May 3. She also reported an attack on April 29 at their residence, where Marvel eventually came at her with a butter knife.
Peil said she tried to flee by scooting into a closet, but he stabbed her in the mouth, documents state. Peil said she needed to go to the hospital, but Marvel threw her a first aid kit and “told her to fix herself up.”
Marvel then grabbed a steak knife and “told her she had 10 minutes to tell him why he shouldn’t kill her.” He then sat in a chair blocking the doorway while holding the knife, keeping her from leaving, documents state.
Charges of domestic assault with a weapon and assault causing serious injury that stemmed from a Dec. 10 incident were also dismissed as part of Marvel’s plea deal. Peil reported that Marvel stabbed her with a pocketknife during that incident.