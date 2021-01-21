Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced today a grant program to help bars and restaurants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
She also announced the expansion of vaccine eligibility for older adults.
The Iowa Restaurant and Bar Relief Grant Program will provide one-time grants of up to $25,000 to businesses whose gross sales decreased in the second and third quarters of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. The state has allocated $40 million for the fund.
Reynolds specifically thanked Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, for her work planning the program with Iowa Economic Development Authority.
"The program … is intended to help hard-hit restaurants and bars in communities across the state to help them recover, bring their employees back to work and keep their doors open," Reynolds said.
Reynolds also announced that the next phase of individuals to qualify for COVID-19 vaccinations will be expanded to include Iowans age 65 and older. Previously, the state had included just those 75 and older to be next in line for the vaccine.
“Since then, there has been a push nationally to immediately prioritize older Americans who are most at risk for serious illness and hospitalization,” Reynolds said.
