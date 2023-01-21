A gun and knife show held Saturday in Dubuque drew hundreds of enthusiasts, collectors and sellers to trade, buy and discuss the weapons that connected them.
Pope Creek Shows' 2023 Gun and Knife Show at Grand River Center attracted attendees from across the region, including from Illinois, where gun laws regulate such marketplaces more strictly than they do in Iowa.
Parker Kluesner, 22, of East Dubuque, Il., walked the floor between tables lined with guns — both antique and state-of-the-art ones — carrying a small case he had brought with him. Kluesner had gotten a good deal on a rare single-shot .44 pistol and was looking for a buyer.
"I usually don't buy or sell anything at these, though," he said. "I just come to look at everything I like and have something to do."
Geoff Luzier, also of East Dubuque, moved from table to table seeking to sell a Ruger No. 1 rifle advertised on a handmade flyer on a post attached to his backpack.
"There's pretty good interest at any of these," he said. "But like with anywhere, prices are up here, too."
Area organizations took advantage of the show, too. The local chapter of conservation group Ducks Unlimited sold raffle tickets for chances at a new shotgun.
"It's kind of a captive crowd because you assume most people here are of the same mind in terms of guns and probably hunting, so maybe (also) conservation," member Jim McDonald said.
This is the second time Pope Creek Shows has held a gun and knife show in Dubuque, according to co-owner Chad Kinsey.
Kinsey is based in Viola, Ill., and said the turnout Saturday was encouraging. The show, which continues Sunday, had 210 tables of goods for sale or trade in half of the Grand River Center's main first-floor hall. Kinsey said he eventually aims to expand the show into the adjoining room, as long as availability of guns, parts and accessories continues to rebound from supply chain disruptions of recent years.
"They're finally getting some inventory in, which is good," he said. "That makes me feel better."
Gun shows are an industry in the midst of change, as state governments take different tracks to gun regulations and President Joe Biden's administration enforces executive orders.
Illinois, for instance, has seen numerous gun control laws take effect in recent years under Democratic majorities. Democrats' Protect Illinois Communities Act, signed into law earlier this month, banned assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and switches for the weapons, though a state court on Friday put a hold on that legislation due to lawsuits.
Still, Kinsey said his state's gun law changes have made Iowa an attractive alternate for shows. Messaging opposing gun regulations was prominent at the event.
"Some of the time you're getting Illinois vendors coming over here because they can't sell their stuff over there," he said.
