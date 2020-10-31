Area residents have been receiving phone calls, seemingly from Dubuque phone lines, claiming to be from insurance companies that do not exist.
Sue Dobb, of Dubuque, said that while she was away one evening, her husband received a phone call. The caller ID said that the call was from Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque. But, when her husband picked up the line, Dobb said he was told the call was regarding insurance. He ended the call.
The next day, Dobb called Jochum to see if she had indeed tried to reach them. Jochum had not.
And the call was not isolated. Dobb said she recently received a call from Graham’s Style Store, in Dubuque. She called them back to find that they had placed no such call.
“It’s pretty constant right now, between your car warranty, Medicare,” Dobb said. “I think we’re about ready to be ‘arrested by the IRS’ or for ‘our iCloud account.’ Today I had one that told me I had fraudulent activity on my Amazon account, out of Dayton, Ohio, which of course wasn’t true. All of these, most of them are Dubuque numbers — 563s.”
Jochum herself had also received a call from someone purporting to be Expert Insurance, from a local number, which she called to find a resident who knew nothing of the insurance or the call.
So, she looped in the Consumer Protection Division of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.
“This sort of thing happens all the time,” said AG spokesman Lynn Hicks. “These calls spoof a number, make it look like a local number, but can be from anywhere, even overseas. That makes these things very difficult to track down.”
Hicks said his office has been working with other states and federal agencies, as well as phone providers, to try and track and stop these schemes. But, he said it was going to take time.
“We encourage people to not answer numbers they don’t recognize, but that’s hard when it’s someone you recognize, like Sen. Jochum,” he said. “The best option is to hang up. At the very least, don’t give any personal information, because that’s most often what they’re phishing for. Obviously, don’t send or wire them money or anything like that.”
People can also report scams to either their state agency handling these reports — like the Iowa AG’s Consumer Protection Division, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, or the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. The Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Information division also tracks these scams.