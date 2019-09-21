DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Patrons of Dyersville’s library soon will be able to check out more than just books and DVDs.
After receiving a $10,000 grant, James Kennedy Public Library will begin offering more nontraditional items in its circulation starting next month.
Executive Director Shirley Vonderhaar said the grant is allowing the library to purchase items including a stroller, Instant Pot, guitar, pickleballs, telescopes and microscopes.
“A lot of this is part of our strategic plan,” she said. “And we were able to receive money from outside city tax dollars and really start growing these opportunities for our community.”
The additional items are part of an expansion to the library’s Active Learning Space, which features craft and art supplies as well as science, technology, engineering, art and math kits.
About half of the grant money went toward adding STEAM items.
Due to the limited amount of nontraditional materials, patrons previously could only use them at the library. Vonderhaar said that somewhat limited creativity and learning opportunities.
“We want to continue to allow (patrons) to grow and learn but not have to be in the library,” she said.
Some of the items also will be “packaged” with books to assist in learning how to either use the item or hone a skill.
One example is new string instruments. In addition to instructional materials, the library hosts a monthly meeting group for those interested in playing and hopes that having these resources will grow participation.
“I think it would be fun to really expand that,” she said.
Vonderhaar added that she reached out to Library Director Susan Henricks, of Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque, for tips on managing the new collections.
Henricks said Carnegie-Stout has supplied nontraditional offerings for patrons for nearly 10 years and is confident that the items will be well received by Dyersville’s library patrons.
“To have such resources at their fingertips is terrific,” she said. “The James Kennedy Public Library is a hub of the Dyersville community. What Shirley and her staff are doing is a natural extension of their services, and the library members will benefit greatly.”
Both library directors said nontraditional items fill a need in the community, “leveling the playing field” in terms of access to all citizens, allowing items to be tried out or tested before purchasing as well as supplying irregularly or infrequently used items.
“Libraries weren’t ever just about the books,” Vonderhaar said. “It’s about knowledge. This is a hands-on way of learning and exploring.
“Libraries evolve to meet the needs of the community, and that’s what we’re doing.”