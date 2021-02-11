PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A rock-climbing tool invented by a group of former University of Wisconsin-Platteville students and a current faculty member has advanced in a contest that will enable the team to develop their product.
The Skillzboard — a device for practicing the use of climbing ropes and anchors — has been selected as one of 10 finalists in the Moosejaw Outdoor Accelerator contest, according to a press release. More than 100 applicants submitted entries.
The top four finalists who receive the most votes from the public will receive business mentoring, investor networking opportunities, legal consultation, a product launch and a marketing campaign.
People can vote through Feb. 25 at www.bit.ly/3jDGsA4.
The UW-P team, which consists of Gokul Gopalakrishnan, Brian Tuttle, Chloe Thomas, Bobby Hebel and Seneida Biendarra, developed the product during a prototype hackathon competition at the institution. They later enhanced their concept in conjunction with WiSys Technology Foundation.