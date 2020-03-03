Iowa tourism officials honored two area businesses and one local organization today.
Flatted Fifth Blues + BBQ at Potter’s Mill, of Bellevue, Iowa, was named outstanding dining business (rural) by the Iowa Tourism Office and the Travel Federation of Iowa, according to a press release.
It states that Hotel Julien Dubuque was named outstanding lodging property (metro) and Travel Dubuque was honored with an outstanding-new-event award for the USS LST 325 tour held in the Port of Dubuque.
The awards were presented during a ceremony in Des Moines.