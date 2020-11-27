Dubuque Community Schools’ Class of 2020 graduates took courses such as algebra II, chemistry and higher-level mathematics at a lower rate than their peers in other large Iowa districts, according to newly released data.
The Iowa Department of Education recently released its 2020 Condition of Education report, which examines educational trends across the state. The report includes information on the percentage of students in the high school Class of 2020 who took algebra II, chemistry, high-quality computer science, higher-level mathematics, physics and world language classes.
Dubuque Community Schools leaders say efforts underway should increase the number of students taking those courses.
“Students have to feel comfortable and confident that they can be successful in these courses, and by having a program set up to support and prepare students to take these classes … those are the things that we need to have in place,” said Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education.
Building culture
In the Dubuque district, 76.3% of 2020 graduates took algebra II, 66.3% took chemistry, 11.2% took a high-quality computer science class, 48.4% took higher-level math, 23.0% took physics and 86.6% took world language.
The rate at which Dubuque students took each course was lower than the total percentage of students taking them in the state’s 12 largest districts. Within the district, students from low socioeconomic statuses took the courses at lower rates than their peers overall.
Burns said the district is working to improve its support for students at all levels so that when the time comes to take higher-level courses, they feel ready to do so.
“It’s about building that culture,” he said.
District leaders also have expanded the high school computer science offerings and added opportunities to expose middle school students to the discipline, which Burns said he hopes leads to more students taking those classes.
A new alignment of science classes for students in the Class of 2022 and beyond could add to students taking chemistry and physics, Burns said. Both subjects are components of the ninth-grade science class, which could help students feel comfortable taking more coursework in both subjects.
Burns said cases in which Dubuque students take classes at a lower rate than other districts could tie back to differing graduation requirements among schools.
He said that while he would like to see the district’s numbers improve in those six areas — particularly among some student subgroups — there are plenty of classes that students can take in other areas that also lead to gainful employment. Students are encouraged to take classes in areas in which they are interested.
“This is good information for us, but I think we have to balance it in the bigger picture,” Burns said.
Dan Johnson, principal at Dubuque Senior High School, said the school’s academic access task force has looked at ways to improve access to both upper-level academic courses and courses that lead to gainful employment.
One step that officials took was revamping the course registration last January so students got to visit different departments and hear from teachers about all the different courses available to them and the careers to which those courses lead.
That effort seems to have had success increasing the number and diversity of students taking some courses, Johnson said.
He also noted that the state’s data show an increase in course-taking from 2019 to 2020 for graduates in most of the six courses highlighted in the report.
Staff work with students to help them sign up for classes most appropriate for them based on their post-high-school plans, he said.
“Our goal is to make sure that we make students aware of the many options that they have for courses to take here that would lead to them being successful at the next level when they graduate from high school,” Johnson said.
Making changes
In the Western Dubuque Community School District, 85.1% of 2020 graduates took algebra II, 77.5% took chemistry, 26.2% took high-quality computer science, 42.2% took higher-level math, 27.3% took physics and 86.2% took world language courses.
Kelly Simon, WD’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, said she expects the number of students taking math and science courses to continue growing as a result of district- and state-level shifts.
Changes to state requirements for the district’s science offerings should introduce more students to physics and chemistry, she said. A few years ago, WD officials revamped their algebra course for students struggling with math so they could finish the class more quickly and have time to take algebra II.
Simon also noted that the percentage of district graduates who took high-quality computer science courses was significantly higher than the state rate.
“Those are some pretty specific classes,” she said. “You really have to be into computer sciences, so I understand why it’s lower overall, but (it’s) higher in our district, I think, because we do offer three or four different class opportunities for that, and that’s a lot of offerings.”