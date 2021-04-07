Wisconsin Voting
Connie Steinhoff, of Harrison Township (Wis.), votes Tuesday at the township hall.

 Stephen Gassman

Wisconsin residents headed to the polls Tuesday to fill municipal and school board positions, among other seats.

Below is a listing of notable races in southwest Wisconsin, with unofficial results as of press time.

NOTE: Officials in the Grant County Elections Office had not posted any results as of press time. Visit TelegraphHerald.com for more results.

CITIES

Boscobel

Ward 1: Gary Kjos (i)

Ward 2 (pick one):

Robin Baumeister — 80

Steve Fritz (i) — 87

Ward 3: Brenda Kalish (i)

Ward 4: Brian Kendall (i)

Darlington

District 1: Cynthia Corley (i)

District 2: David Roelli (i)

District 3:

Erin Gallagher (i) — 62

John Sonsalla — 47

Mineral Point

Ward 1: Dave McCoy (i)

Ward 2: Christopher Clark

Ward 3: Liz Dannenberg

Ward 4:

Gary Galle (i) — 70

Stephanie McKeon — 32

Platteville

District 3: Barbara Daus (i)

District 4 (pick one):

Ken Kilian (i) — 178

Lynetta Parrott — 139

At-large: Jason Artz (i)

Prairie du Chien

At-large (pick two): Nate Gilberts (i) and Jaaren Riebe (i)

Shullsburg

Common Council (pick four):

Amy Charles — 207

Pat Heim (i) — 146

Verne Jackson (i) — 195

Cheryl Mulcahy — 237

Gloria Swenson (i) — 153

Duane Wedige — 105

Jason Weiskircher (i) — 140

VILLAGES

Belmont

Trustees (pick three):

Kay Austin (i) — 148

Jason Brecker (i) — 116

Sharon Buss — 80

Derek Riechers (i) — 139

President: Brad Bockhop (i)

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Benton

School board (pick three): Angela Davis (i), Brian Korleski and Amanda Williams

Referendum

Question: Shall Benton School District be authorized to issue up to $43,000 in bonds to pay for district building and site improvements and capital maintenance repairs?

Yes — 197

No — 44

Darlington

School board (pick three):

Katie Ellefson — 433

Rick Fink — 621

Stacy Gratz — 644

Aaron Wolfe (i) — 678

Referendum

Question:

Shall Darlington Community School District be authorized to exceed the revenue limit by $1.9 million per year for five years beginning with the 2021-2022 school year for nonrecurring programming and operational purposes?

Yes — 491

No — 419

Mineral Point

School board (pick three): Aaron Dunn (i), Justin Skelding and Robert Janetka

Platteville

School board (pick three):

Jessica Brogley — 907

Katrina Hecimovic (i) — 794

Jen Kasper — 970

Colleen McCabe (i) — 1,081

Vikki Peterson (i) — 1,032

Prairie du Chien

School board (pick three):

Lonnie Achenbach (i) — 507

Dustin Brewer — 578

Michael Higgins Jr. (i) — 627

Thomas Peterson (i) — 527

Shullsburg

School board (pick three):

Lee Gill (i) — 327

Kiel Martin — 225

Amber Russell — 304

Peggy Steger — 293

Southwestern

Area 1: Larry Grant (i)

Area 3 (pick one):

Michael Allen — 116

Storey Dreessens (i) — 357

COUNTY

Grant County Circuit Court

Judge: Craig Day (i)

Lafayette County Circuit Court

Judge: Duane Jorgenson (i)

