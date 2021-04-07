Wisconsin residents headed to the polls Tuesday to fill municipal and school board positions, among other seats.
Below is a listing of notable races in southwest Wisconsin, with unofficial results as of press time.
NOTE: Officials in the Grant County Elections Office had not posted any results as of press time. Visit TelegraphHerald.com for more results.
CITIES
Boscobel
Ward 1: Gary Kjos (i)
Ward 2 (pick one):
Robin Baumeister — 80
Steve Fritz (i) — 87
Ward 3: Brenda Kalish (i)
Ward 4: Brian Kendall (i)
Darlington
District 1: Cynthia Corley (i)
District 2: David Roelli (i)
District 3:
Erin Gallagher (i) — 62
John Sonsalla — 47
Mineral Point
Ward 1: Dave McCoy (i)
Ward 2: Christopher Clark
Ward 3: Liz Dannenberg
Ward 4:
Gary Galle (i) — 70
Stephanie McKeon — 32
Platteville
District 3: Barbara Daus (i)
District 4 (pick one):
Ken Kilian (i) — 178
Lynetta Parrott — 139
At-large: Jason Artz (i)
Prairie du Chien
At-large (pick two): Nate Gilberts (i) and Jaaren Riebe (i)
Shullsburg
Common Council (pick four):
Amy Charles — 207
Pat Heim (i) — 146
Verne Jackson (i) — 195
Cheryl Mulcahy — 237
Gloria Swenson (i) — 153
Duane Wedige — 105
Jason Weiskircher (i) — 140
VILLAGES
Belmont
Trustees (pick three):
Kay Austin (i) — 148
Jason Brecker (i) — 116
Sharon Buss — 80
Derek Riechers (i) — 139
President: Brad Bockhop (i)
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Benton
School board (pick three): Angela Davis (i), Brian Korleski and Amanda Williams
Referendum
Question: Shall Benton School District be authorized to issue up to $43,000 in bonds to pay for district building and site improvements and capital maintenance repairs?
Yes — 197
No — 44
Darlington
School board (pick three):
Katie Ellefson — 433
Rick Fink — 621
Stacy Gratz — 644
Aaron Wolfe (i) — 678
Referendum
Question:
Shall Darlington Community School District be authorized to exceed the revenue limit by $1.9 million per year for five years beginning with the 2021-2022 school year for nonrecurring programming and operational purposes?
Yes — 491
No — 419
Mineral Point
School board (pick three): Aaron Dunn (i), Justin Skelding and Robert Janetka
Platteville
School board (pick three):
Jessica Brogley — 907
Katrina Hecimovic (i) — 794
Jen Kasper — 970
Colleen McCabe (i) — 1,081
Vikki Peterson (i) — 1,032
Prairie du Chien
School board (pick three):
Lonnie Achenbach (i) — 507
Dustin Brewer — 578
Michael Higgins Jr. (i) — 627
Thomas Peterson (i) — 527
Shullsburg
School board (pick three):
Lee Gill (i) — 327
Kiel Martin — 225
Amber Russell — 304
Peggy Steger — 293
Southwestern
Area 1: Larry Grant (i)
Area 3 (pick one):
Michael Allen — 116
Storey Dreessens (i) — 357
COUNTY
Grant County Circuit Court
Judge: Craig Day (i)
Lafayette County Circuit Court
Judge: Duane Jorgenson (i)