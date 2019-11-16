MANCHESTER, Iowa — A firm hired by City of Manchester officials to explore options to promote the city’s growth recently presented a list of projects officials could pursue.
McClure Placemaking this week recommended five initiatives in which city leaders and residents could invest to promote population growth and retention.
Recommended projects are the construction of an indoor recreation center; the development of a branding and marketing plan; the creation of an “entrepreneurship center;” improving housing and development tools and incentives; and forming a restaurant consulting program.
McClure Placemaking was hired in April by city leaders as part of the community’s Good to Great initiative, which aims to explore potential improvements that could help the city grow.
Clint Sloss, community placemaker and lead researcher for McClure, said his company examined the various amenities that exist currently in Manchester and explored what options could be pursued to make the community more attractive to prospective residents.
“We are helping come in and create those amenities that bring a uniqueness to the community,” Sloss said. “We try to put together a business plan to make this happen.”
Sloss said the city already has many features that are growing in popularity. Those include a microbrewery and robust downtown shopping options.
Branding and marketing upgrades could be accomplished by updating the city’s logo and installing signage around town, according to Sloss. He also suggested increasing downtown parking options.
The proposed restaurant consulting program would provide a service to existing businesses. Sloss said Manchester already has a wide variety of restaurants, and it should focus on making them as efficient as possible.
“You have quite a few places already,” Sloss said. “What are ways we can provide resources to improve or expand existing services?”
Similarly, an entrepreneurial center would provide a place for people interested in starting new Manchester businesses to receive advice and learn about assistance programs.
Sloss also recommended expanding incentive programs that promote housing, reducing the risk for investors.
Sloss said a final report, which will be available by the end of the month, will provide additional details on each proposal, including potential methods of funding.
Jessica Pape, executive director of the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, said she was intrigued by some of the recommendations.
“I’m excited for them,” Pape said. “These are steps that I think are going to motivate people to take action and try to make them a reality.”