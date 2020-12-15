ASBURY, Iowa — Santa Claus will tour Asbury on a firetruck on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Santa will depart Asbury Fire Station at 9 a.m. and follow a route throughout town that includes Grand Meadow Drive at 9:20 a.m., Clover Lane at 10:35 a.m., Centura Court at 11:30 a.m., Park Place at 1:50 p.m. and Hales Mill Road at 2:55 p.m. The tour concludes at 3 p.m.
A complete list of times and streets on the tour can be found attached to this story at TelegraphHerald.com.
Music, lights and sirens will be used as part of the procession.
Santa’s stops will be limited to photographs only because of COVID-19 restrictions.