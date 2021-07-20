CASCADE, Iowa — A public input meeting about library needs will take place this week in Cascade.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Cascade Public Library, 301 First St. W.
In June, City Council members voted to enter into an agreement with Dubuque-based FEH Design to start the process of researching options for the library and gathering community input. FEH Design will look into several possible plans for the library’s future, developing conceptual designs and estimated costs.
One option being considered is finding a location to build a new library building, while another is examining the feasibility of expanding the current building.