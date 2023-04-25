A man who sold fentanyl in Dubuque has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
Jose M. Soto-Guzman, 47, was given the sentence Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after previously pleading guilty to charges of distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams also ordered that Soto-Guzman must serve six years of supervised release following his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
The release states that Soto-Guzman gave heroin users in the Dubuque area fentanyl between March and June 2022. Soto-Guzman and Fallon C. Murphy, 25, regularly went to La Crosse, Wis., to purchase fentanyl to bring back to Dubuque to sell. Soto-Guzman’s 3-year-old child was present during one of those trips, the release states.
Investigators conducted five controlled purchases from Soto-Guzman and Murphy of fentanyl — some of which was mixed with heroin or methamphetamine — between March and June 2022, the release states.
“During a drug sale, Soto-Guzman told an undercover agent that two people had overdosed the previous day,” the release states.
Investigators also found a firearm after searching a residence where Soto-Guzman was staying, the release states.
Murphy was sentenced in January to two years, four months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.