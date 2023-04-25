A man who sold fentanyl in Dubuque has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.

Jose M. Soto-Guzman, 47, was given the sentence Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after previously pleading guilty to charges of distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

